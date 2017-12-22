Three men wanted by police

Police are hunting for three men wanted on recall to custody.

Officers said Luke Thompson, 26, has been wanted since November 15, after he failed to attend an appointment with his probation officer, and failed to live at the address he was released to.

Luke Thompson

Thompson is 5ft 9, slim build with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said he has links to Crawley and East Grinstead as well as Warlingham, Caterham, Kenley, Purley and Croydon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference PR/45170120755.

Jamie Hallam, 30, has been wanted on recall to custody since December 15.

Jamie Hallam

Officers said he failed to attend appointments with his probation officer, and breached other conditions of his licence agreement.

Hallam is described as 6ft 2, slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes and is likely to have a Rottweiler dog with him.

It is believed he may be in the Cranleigh, Farnham or Guildford areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference PR/45170139567.

Ryan Holloway

Ryan Holloway, 26, has missed meetings and home visits with officers and had his licence revoked on December 13.

He is around 5ft 9, of slim build and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said he is believed to be in the Tadworth or Merstham areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference PR/45170138385.