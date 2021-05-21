Three men charged with murder of Henfield man
Three men have been charged in connection with the murder of a man from Henfield.
Billy Henham, 24, was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person.
On Thursday (May 20) officers arrested four people in connection with Billy’s murder following new investigative evidence, a police spokesman said.
Three men have since been charged with murder and will appear at Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday (21 May).
They are:
Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing.
Lamech Gordon-Carew, 19, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton
Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.
The fourth man was released without any further action.
Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Bill’s family and friends at this time.”