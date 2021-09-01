Thieves target cars in and around Horsham
Thieves have been targeting cars in and around Horsham over the past week.
Police say that catalytic converters and number plates have been stolen from vehicles and others have been left damaged.
In one incident, a catalytic converter was stolen from a VW Beetle in High Street, Partridge Green. Police say the theft happened some time between August 13 and August 26.
Officers say that another catalytic converter was stolen from a Citroen Dispatch in London Road, Pulborough, between midnight and 4am on August 29.
Meanwhile, front and rear number plates were stolen from a Toyota in York Close, Horsham, between midnight on August 28 and 8pm on August 30.
Police say that number plates were also stolen from a Honda in Mare Hill Road, Pulborough, some time between August 26 and August 30.
A vehicle’s front windscreen was smashed while it was parked in Buttercup Way, Southwater, between 8.30pm on August 22 and 3.30pm on August 23.
Police say that a vehicle door was damaged and tools were stolen when thieves broke into the vehicle while it was parked in Purton Road, Horsham, between 1am and 4am on August 24.
Meanwhile, a first aid box was stolen from a vehicle in Swindon Road, Horsham, between 1am on August 23 and 1am the following day.
And the rear window of a vehicle was broken while it was parked in Streetfield Road, Slindon, some time between August 26 and 28.
Anyone with any information about any of the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101.