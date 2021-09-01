Thieves target cars in and around Horsham

Police say that catalytic converters and number plates have been stolen from vehicles and others have been left damaged.

In one incident, a catalytic converter was stolen from a VW Beetle in High Street, Partridge Green. Police say the theft happened some time between August 13 and August 26.

Officers say that another catalytic converter was stolen from a Citroen Dispatch in London Road, Pulborough, between midnight and 4am on August 29.

Police

Meanwhile, front and rear number plates were stolen from a Toyota in York Close, Horsham, between midnight on August 28 and 8pm on August 30.

Police say that number plates were also stolen from a Honda in Mare Hill Road, Pulborough, some time between August 26 and August 30.

A vehicle’s front windscreen was smashed while it was parked in Buttercup Way, Southwater, between 8.30pm on August 22 and 3.30pm on August 23.

Police say that a vehicle door was damaged and tools were stolen when thieves broke into the vehicle while it was parked in Purton Road, Horsham, between 1am and 4am on August 24.

Meanwhile, a first aid box was stolen from a vehicle in Swindon Road, Horsham, between 1am on August 23 and 1am the following day.

And the rear window of a vehicle was broken while it was parked in Streetfield Road, Slindon, some time between August 26 and 28.