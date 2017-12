Thieves took drastic measures to steal a Quadbike from a barn in Hassocks before Christmas.

Sussex Police say that on December 21, intruders took a green Kawasaki 4X4 300 KLF Quadbike, chassis number JKALF300CCB612996, from a barn in Lewes Road, Westmeston, Hassocks.

It was chained to a concrete floor.

The intruders cut a lump out of the concrete and dragged it across fields with the chain and concrete still attached.