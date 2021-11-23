Thieves on the take in Horsham and nearby villages

Police say that jewellery was stolen from a house in Blunts Way, Horsham, some time between November 18 and November 21.

In another incident at Handford Way in Plummers Plain, thieves unscrewed the door off a shed and stole a chainsaw and generator. It happened between 6pm on November 13 and 10am the following day.

Police say that an electric bike was stolen when a shed was broken into at a property in Henfield Road, Cowfold, between 10pm on November 16 and 7am the following morning.

Sussex Police

Power tools were stolen from a garage in Chantry Lane, Storrington, between 1am and 1.30am on November 17.

Thieves stole a sat nav and phone charger from a van in Staples Hill, Partridge Green, between 1am and 3am on November 17.

Police say that a financial card was stolen from a property in Brighton Road, Mannings Heath, on November 13.

A bicycle and some tools were taken from the shed of a property in Stane Street Close, Codmore Hill, between 10pm on November 18 and 10am the following day.

Police say that in another incident in Blackstone Lane, Henfield, a Motocross bike was stolen after thieves broke into a shed between 10.30am and 3pm on November 19.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda car in Amberley Close, Storrington, between 6.30pm on November 17 and 9am the following day.

Power tools and hand tools were snatched from an outbuilding at a property in London Road, Ashington, between 11.30pm on November 19 and 5am the following day.

Thieves accessed the garden of a property in Kithurst Lane, Storrington, between 10pm on November 19 and 6am the following day and made off with items from a shed.