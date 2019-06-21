These are all the streets where anti-social behaviour offences occurred in Horsham in April 2019 - revealed by police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 19 anti-social behaviour reports in Horsham. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. North Street There were two reports of anti-social behaviour on or near North Street.

2. Ayshe Court Drive There were two reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Ayshe Court Drive.

3. Clarence Road There were two reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Clarence Road.

4. Sports/recreation Area There were two reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a sports or recreation area close to Hurst Road.

