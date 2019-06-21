These are all the streets where anti-social behaviour offences occurred in Horsham in April 2019 - revealed by police
The Horsham streets with reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 19 anti-social behaviour reports in Horsham. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. North Street
There were two reports of anti-social behaviour on or near North Street.