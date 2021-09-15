Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner speaks out over violence in Southwater
Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has spoken out about a spate of violent attacks in Southwater.
She said that a dedicated policing team was currently targeting anti social behaviour in the village.
And, she said, she was ‘determined to see appropriate action taken.’
She spoke out after the latest incident when a woman driving a minibus was ambushed near The Lintot pub and had bricks hurled at her vehicle.
In other unrelated incidents earlier this summer, a man was stabbed and a swan shot dead at Southwater Country Park.
There are also ongoing reports of people being intimidated by youths at local shops.
Back in February, residents complained of teenagers creating havoc and behaving ‘like wild animals.’
Police have stepped up patrols in the village and have introduced dispersal orders.
But local residents are calling for tougher police action to catch the culprits.
Katy Bourne said: “I am fully aware of issues in Southwater and held a meeting some weeks ago with parish councillors to discuss the situation.
“Another meeting with those councillors is due to take place next week to review the latest developments.
“I know that the Neighbourhood Policing Team is working with local partners to address the various issues and have a dedicated police operation to target current ASB problems in Southwater.
“Following a community meeting last night I have been assured that the police’s partnership approach continues to work towards finding solutions in a robust and focused way.
“At next week’s meeting with Southwater parish councillors I will be able to discuss the latest updates from the police and hear whether they are making a difference.
“I know from the focus groups my office carries out across Sussex how residents’ quality of life is impacted by ASB and – working alongside Sussex Police – I am determined to see appropriate action taken to combat it in local communities.”