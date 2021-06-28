Shocking discovery: Would-be thief tries to steal van with electrician in back
A would-be thief tried to steal a works van in Albourne only to find that an electrician was still in the back of it, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 5:17 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 5:23 pm
Inspector Darren Taylor said police are investigating the incident, which happened at 1.24pm today (Monday, June 21).
He said: “After a somewhat short journey the would be thief stopped and ran off as the worker went to challenge them.”
People can call 101 or contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk using reference CAD 0646.