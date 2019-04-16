Sexual assault, stalking and domestic violence - Crawley Police arrested 26 people over the weekend

Police announced the results on Twitter
Police announced the results on Twitter

Police officers in Crawley arrested 26 people over the weekend for a range of offences.

Individuals were arrested for a variety of offences, including sexual assault and possession of a knife.

A Crawley Police spokesman said on Twitter: "There were 26 arrests in Crawley over the weekend.

"Some of the offences include drink and drug drive, assault, theft from a person, domestic violence, disclose photos or films with intent to cause distress, sexual assault, possession of a knife, stalking without fear/alarm/distress, theft from a vehicle, possess a prohibited image."

This follows the arrest of 24 people the previous weekend.

READ MORE: Drug addict released on bail from Crawley Magistrates' Court walked straight into Debenhams to shoplift