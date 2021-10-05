Police said they have made the arrests after what they called an ‘isolated incident’ outside Southwater Sports Club.

The ‘serious assault’ happened just after midnight in the early hours of October 3.

A police spokesman said: “Following an isolated incident of a serious assault outside Southwater Sports Club, Church Lane at 00:10 hours on October 3, officers have arrested two suspects with the investigation ongoing. Any witnesses please contact 101 ref SXP-20211003-0012.”