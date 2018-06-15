Senior detective thanks all involved in investigation into Horsham father’s death

A senior detective has spoken out to thank everyone involved in bringing a Horsham father’s killers to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said she hopes the investigation brought ‘some justice’ for his family.

Bridge (left) was convicted of murder, while Onofeghare was convicted of manslaughter by majority verdict.

Two men were convicted today following the death of Anthony Williams in Horsham last year.

Nicholas Bridge, 18, from Brixton, was unanimously found guilty of murder.

Daniel Onofeghare, 20, was found guilty of manslaughter by majority verdict.

DCI Heater, who led the investigation for the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Although these convictions can never undo what Bridge and Onofeghare did, I hope it will bring some justice for Tony’s family and friends.

“This was a horrific planned and targeted attack by a teenager and a young man.

“The pair were at the flat for just three minutes and in that time they inflicted an extreme level of violence, leaving the premises before anyone could comprehend what had happened.”

DCI Heater continued: “This attack with people known to be involved with drugs and the use of weapons in this type of criminality is sadly all too commonplace.

“I would like to thank all those involved in this investigation, from the first responders, forensics and the investigation teams, who brought this to court.

“I would also like to thank those witnesses who were brave enough to come forward and provide their accounts of this horrific crime. Their assistance and continued support was key in securing today’s result.”

Following the conviction, police detectives have revealed how they investigated the crime and brought the two men to justice.

