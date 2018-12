Police are hunting for a gang of youths who attacked a schoolboy at Horsham station.

Police said the 13-year-old was assaulted by three young people at the North Street station last Thursday (December 13).

The attack took place at about 4pm and initial reports suggest he was attacked with paint. Officers added investigations are continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 540 of 13/12/18.