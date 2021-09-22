Police arrest two after report of Storrington vehicle crime

Two members of public witnessed the theft of a catalytic converter from a Honda Jazz in Rectory Close shortly before midday yesterday (Tuesday September 21).

A police spokesman said: “They noted the registration numbers of two suspected vehicles involved – a Vauxhall Meriva and a Toyota Avenis – which made off from the scene, and officers were able to locate them in Bognor Regis using ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology.”

A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, going equipped for theft from a vehicle and driving without insurance.

Sussex Police

And a 31-year-old man from Bexley was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle and going equipped for theft from a vehicle.

Both men remain in police custody.

Police say that the Toyota driver ran off and is still missing.

The spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate him.”

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

“Signs that thieves may be targeting a vehicle to steal a catalytic converter include the vehicle being raised using a car jack in a car park or residential area, and a loud drilling or cutting sound coming from underneath the vehicle,” said the spokesman.