Officials urge ‘don’t walk in Horsham Park after dark’ after ‘traumatic’ attack

Horsham District Council said it was aware of the ‘traumatic’ assault – which left a man with head injuries – last week.

A spokeswoman added: “We understand that Sussex Police are fully investigating the incident.

“In terms of security measures, some areas of Horsham Park are covered by the Public Space CCTV Network, these cameras are fully functional during the day and after dark, and are monitored by Sussex Police.

Additionally, the council’s neighbourhood wardens patrol the site as a means of inspecting as well as deterring any anti-social behaviour in daylight hours.”

The park’s key routes are fully lit, she added.

But the spokeswoman said: “It is not, however, our policy to light large open spaces and as a safety measure the council always encourages pedestrians, particularly those who are alone, to use the routes along the surrounding fully lit main roads during the hours of darkness.