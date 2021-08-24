Number plates stolen as thieves target Horsham roads

The incidents, which are not known to be connected, saw a variety of items stolen including a catalytic converter, a wallet and number plates.

In Abbotsbury Court between 1pm and 8pm on August 16 a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz.

In Comptons Brow Lane a rear door was damaged and entry was made, an untidy search was conducted and money was stolen, police said. Damage was also caused to the front door.

In the The Gables, Horsham – between August 20 and 22, both front and rear number plates were stolen.

And in Merryfield Drive, between 10pm on August 23 and 6am on August 24, a side door to a garage was damaged and entry was gained and two laptops were stolen, a vehicle was also entered and tools were stolen.

In Broadbridge Heath a rear number plate was taken from a vehicle around 8.40pm on August 18 in Carter Drive.

In the same road between 8.30pm and 9pm on the same night front and rear number plates were stolen or damaged.

In Church Lane, Southwater, a wallet with financial and other cards was stolen from an insecure vehicle between 8.20pm and 9.30pm on August 16.