No arrests after ‘malicious’ call leads to armed raid on unsuspecting Selsey family’s home

Detectives are still investigating a suspected hoax 999 call that led to an armed raid in Selsey.

Two weeks ago firearms officers entered a home after the caller claimed that intruders armed with a gun and a knife were inside.

But after restraining a man and removing him from the building, they found that nobody inside knew anything about the emergency call.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said at the time: “Firearms officers responded to a report of armed intruders in a house in Selsey.

“Police were alerted following contact made with emergency call handlers at Hertfordshire Constabulary by a man claiming that men armed with a gun and a knife had entered the house just after 9pm.”

Firearms officers entered the home in Hillfield Road just after 9pm on July 31 and restrained a man, police confirmed.

However the police spokesman added: “It quickly became clear that the occupants had no knowledge of the call and there was no emergency incident.

“The incident is now being investigated as a matter of malicious communications and support is being provided to the family involved.”

Police confirmed today that the incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Sussex Police have warned people of the dangers that hoax calls pose.

In a recent video, they showed that fake calls can have dire consequences.

