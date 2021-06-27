More than 20 arrests after Steyning rave - Police reveal list of offences committed

Sussex Police has confirmed that 23 people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including drink and drug-driving, possession of drugs and theft, and have been taken into custody.

Emergency services have also been 'met with hostility' at the site, with one police officer being assaulted.

"A second officer has also been injured in a collision with a vehicle being driven by someone leaving the event," a spokesperson said.

A police car was involved in a collision with a vehicle 'being driven by someone leaving the event'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/drugs."

A significant number of people have travelled to the site from areas outside of Sussex, and 'enquiries are ongoing' to identify the organisers responsible for this unauthorised event, so 'enforcement action can be taken against them'.

The spokesperson added: "Public safety, and the safety of our officers and fellow emergency services colleagues, remains our top priority.

"A direction to leave has been issued to those at the site. If this is not adhered to, and providing it is safe to do so, officers will move to shut down the event.

Emergency services have also been 'met with hostility' at the site, with one police officer being assaulted. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Officers remain at the scene and will continue to robustly deal with people found to be committing crime and behaving in an anti-social manner.

"Those leaving the event are being proactively stopped to ensure drivers are in a fit state to drive."

There continues to be disruption on the road network in the area owing to a large number of 'badly parked vehicles', and people are still urged to avoid the area if possible.