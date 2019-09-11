Man suffers ‘multiple serious head injuries’ in Crawley assault

A man is in a critical condition following an assault at a Crawley supermarket.

Police attended Asda in Pegler Way around 2.40am this morning, September 11, following an assault between two men, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Police

He added: “The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered multiple serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Officers conducted an area search and a 28-year-old man from Crawley was arrested nearby on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.”

The 28-year-old remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing, according to the spokesman.

Detective inspector Collin Garman said: “The victim has suffered serious facial injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“The assault happened in the early hours of the morning, however there is likely to be people in the supermarket at that time who witnessed what happened.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has information on the assault or who could aid our investigation to please come forward.”

He urged anyone with information to report it either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Kingsway.

