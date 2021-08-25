Man suffers head injury after group of people attack him in Horsham Park
A man suffered a head injury after he was attacked by a group of people in Horsham Park.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 11:58 am
Police said officers were called to reports of a man being assaulted by a group of people around midnight on Friday (August 20).
A spokesman added: “The victim, a 33-year-old local man, suffered a slight head injury that did not require hospital treatment and had a backpack stolen, which was later found.
“Anybody who witnessed the incident can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 030 of 20/08.”