Man exposes himself on public common outside Petworth

Police are searching for a man suspected of acting indecently on a public common near Fittleworth.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:59 am

Shortly after 6pm on Friday (September 24), a local woman was walking her dog on Hesworth Common when she saw a man 'behaving indecently and exposing himself'.

Police said the man is described as white, in his twenties, with dark straggly hair, wearing a white and navy t-shirt, jeans and trainers.

PC Kieren Rogers said: "There were similar reports in June this year and we want to find this man.

"If you think you recognise him or have any other information, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1215 of 24/09."

