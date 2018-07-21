Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after serious assault in Southsea last night

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people, including an 18-year-old, were taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries in Southsea last night.

Police are appealing for information after the victims were seriously assaulted at Wilmcote House, on Tyseley Road, between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Anonymous resident.

When officers arrived at the scene, two men, aged 28 and 18, had serious injuries and were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The 28-year-old was later discharged but the teenager is still being treated.

Acting Detective Inspector, Abigail Leeson, said: ‘I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Wilmcote House or Tyseley Road between 7pm and 8.30pm yesterday evening.

‘Did you witness what happened? Do you have any other information that could assist our inquiry?

‘If you do have information please call us on 101 quoting 44180274847.’

A 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.