A man has been arrested after police responded to reports of a woman being assaulted in Horsham.

Police were called to the incident in Blenheim Road, Horsham, at about 10.35am on Saturday March 9.

Officers said a 33-year-old man, from Horley, was arrested on suspicion of common assault. He has been released on bailed until April 7.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 444 of 09/03.