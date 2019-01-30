Magistrates’ court results (December 31 to January 4)

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Liam Chenaf, 40, c/o Bitmead Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug (cocaine) and possessing a Class B drug (cannabis), in Crawley. He was fined £200, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Stuart Abrahams, 30, of Wallis Way, Horsham, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the M23 at Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Indrit Cupi, 29, of Woodfield Road, Crawley, was convicted of speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Krzystof Durajlzyk, 46, of Ifield Road, Crawley, was convicted of speeding in Guildford Road, Horsham. He was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Abdouilie Jadama, 21, of Curtis Walk, Crawley, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of commiting an offence. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Liam Rawlings, 26, of Enfield Road, Crawley, was convicted of speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence.

Richard King, 40, of Shipley Road, Crawley, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was banned from driving for six months, with a £660 fine, a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Nevzat Sylejmani, 26, of London Road, East Grinstead, was convicted of driving in Gatwick Road, Crawley, while not having proper control of the vehicle. He was banned from driving for six months, with a £660 fine, a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Shabraiz Iqbal, 38, of Hare Lane, Langley Green, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug (2.85g of cocaine) in Crawley. He was fined £250, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Patrick Maughan, 68, of Perth Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley, and was re-sentenced for breaching a restraining order, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a community order with an eight week curfew, £100 compensation, and an £84.99 victim services surcharge. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to an address in Crawley.

Kelly Bondon, 42, of Blake Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley. She was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Patrick Healy, 36, of Saffron Central Square, Croydon, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car wing mirror, being drunk and disorderly, and assaulting an emergency services worker (a police officer), all in Crawley. He was ordered to pay £677.87 compensation, a £600 fine, a £60 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Benjamin Howe, 44, of South Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (73mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) on the A24 at Southwater. He was banned from driving for 17 months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Patrick McCabe, 23, of Fitchet Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of cocaine and cannabis metabolites in his blood, in Horsham Road, Bewbush. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Gustavo Capitao, 37, of Farmleigh Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath alcohol specimen after driving in Brighton Road, Crawley. He was banned from driving for two years, and given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Russell Jones, 37, of Brighton Road, Horley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (81mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg), driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, in London Road, Crawley. He was banned from driving for 52 months, and given an eight week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with 160 hours of unpaid work, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Craig Blackburn, 31, of Swanage Road, Eccles, was found guilty of common assault, resisting a police officer, and pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a taxi, in Crawley. He was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, £110.40 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, a £290 fine, and £400 costs.

