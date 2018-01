Here are the latest burglaries in the Horsham district, reported to the police.

Cootes Avenue, Horsham.

Between 6.30am and 7pm January 12.

Conservatory window broken and entry gained. Cash stolen.

Penlands Rise, Steyning.

Between 10.30am January 12 and 10.10pm January 15.

Property entered via rear, back door was broken but nothing was stolen.

Brookview, Coldwaltham.

Between 6.50am 6pm January 17.

Rear door of house forced, Jewellery and cash stolen.