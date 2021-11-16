Horsham police officers ‘left in fear for their lives’ by dangerous drink-driver

Police say that Adam Baines was returning to his home in Itchingfield after drinking at a pub in Horsham in the early hours of September 4 this year.

The 20-year-old engineer drank five Jack Daniels and Cokes and had another shot of alcohol, but still got behind the wheel.

When later question by police he said there was “no other way” for him to get home and “a taxi would be £30”.

Police

PC Adams and PC Dempsey from the Horsham Response Unit had been informed that Baines was driving home while intoxicated, and were trying to intercept him.

At Bashurst Hill - a narrow country lane with blind bends - they saw the headlights of Baines’s black Audi A4 approaching them at high speed.

PC Adams swerved into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision which she claimed could have caused serious injuries or even been fatal.

The officers added that they were put in fear for their lives by Baines’s driving.

But despite that, Baines did not stop at the scene and went home - where he was later arrested.

He gave a breath test reading of 72 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg per 100ml.

Baines, of The Wedges, Itchingfield, admitted drink-driving and dangerous driving when he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 20.

He then appeared for sentence at Lewes Crown Court on October 29, where he was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was fined £500. He must also pay £425 costs and a £95 surcharge.

After the hearing, PC Adams said: “Baines put his own life and the lives of other road users at risk – rather than pay £30 for a taxi – when he decided to drive his car home while more than double the legal drink-drive limit.