Horsham murder trial set to start next week

Two men charged with the murder of a Horsham man are due to appear in court next week.

Anthony Williams was found dead at a flat in Park Way with stab wounds on September 19, last year, police said.

Nicholas Bridge, 18, from Loughborough Park, Brixton, London, and Daniel Omofeghare, 20, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and were due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for trial today.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution service said the pair are now scheduled to appear next Tuesday (May 29).