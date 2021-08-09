Amadea Hills, 31, said 2,500 pairs of flip flops – worth around £12,500 – were pinched from the Hurst Court site.

And now Amadea, who runs UKWaves, said the theft will leave her struggling to fulfil orders this summer despite.

She added: “Going into summer i sell to wholesalers. I have got quite a lot of orders I need to fulfil. I can’t do that.

Amadea Hills had 2500 pairs of flip flops stolen from her garage at Hurst Court, Horsham. Pic S Robards SR2108082 SUS-210908-115753001

“I was literally heartbroken. I was crying. I was just shocked as well. I still don’t really understand.”

But Amadea is baffled about what the thieves plan to do with the stock.

She said: “I don’t really know what they’re going to do with it.

“They’re branded and I’m the only distributor of them in the UK. I’m completely mystified by the whole thing.”

Amadea Hills had 2500 pairs of flip flops stolen from her garage at Hurst Court, Horsham. Pic S Robards SR2108082 SUS-210908-115815001

Police confirmed a ‘significant amount of business stock’ was taken and said the incident is believed to have happened at some point between 5pm on Friday (July 30) and 9.05pm on Saturday (July 31).

The police spokesman added: “Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time, or has any information which could help officers with their enquiries, can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1337 of 31/07.”

Amadea asked the public to keep a look out for the flip flops.

She said: “If people could keep an eye out if they see them anywhere at car boots or markets.”

And she made a please for the thieves to return her stock.