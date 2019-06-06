Hells Angels in Sussex: Police arrest 50 bikers carrying 'array of weapons'

Police arrested 50 Hells Angels bikers - many for possessing weapons - as hundreds of members gathered in Sussex at the weekend.

Members of the world-famous motorcycle club from around the world rode their bikes down the A23 to mark the 50th anniversary of the club in the UK.

However from the start the event was marked by controversy and bikers were met with a substantial police presence.

Sussex Police assigned teams of officers across Surrey and Sussex to use stop and search powers and look for concealed items.

Police enacted Section 60 powers for the event, which allowed stop and search of individuals within a designated area of Surrey and Sussex.

The police helicopter was sent out to monitor the event

Today Assistant Chief Constable Nev Kemp from Sussex Police praised his officers approach to the event.

He said: "It says something about British Police approach, in successfully preventing violence and injury, 50 Hells Angels were arrested last week in possession of an array of weapons, many with records for serious violence including against police without resistance or any officer assaulted."

Earlier in the week he said: "We have been very clear with those attending the Hells Angels event, many from overseas, that we will not tolerate criminal and anti-social behaviour. Our activity over the last few days has been about keeping people safe, which is why I put the Section 60 order in place."

Today's news follows a previous update on Saturday, when police announced there had been 34 arrests at the rally.

Teams of police officers were tasked to cover the Hells Angels rally

