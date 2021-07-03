East Grinstead cricket Gator thief caught on camera

The thief leaving the scene

The thief struck at the Saint Hill Ground on the evening of Thursday, June 10.

The John Deere GX Gator was being used to transport irrigation pipes and had been left for a short while alongside the cricket square without an ignition key.

It was jump-started and driven away around 9.20pm on to Saint Hill Road and is known to have turned on to West Hoathly Road towards the Weir Wood reservoir.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The loss of the vehicle is a significant blow for the volunteer-run club as it was used almost daily throughout the cricket season for ground preparation.