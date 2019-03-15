Dying mum distraught after burglars steal daughter's jewellery in Crawley Down

Thieves broke a dying mum's home and stole precious jewellery she had saved for her daughter's wedding one day.

Kristy Lane knows she will not live to see important events in her daughter Eleanor's life, due to a terminal lung condition.

A pendant made for Eleanor's 18th birthday. Picture: Barbara Tipple

Knowing this, the devoted mum got beautiful handmade jewellery to give to her daughter at her 18th birthday, her wedding and other important stages of her life.

But now it is all gone.

Kristy, 44, said: "My daughter was born 10 weeks early. Eight months later I was diagnosed with two (because one would be too easy) terminal illnesses and given 12 months to live.

"My heart is better but my lungs presently work at 30 per cent.

Earings intended to be given to Eleanor. Picture: Barbara Tipple

"I live every day knowing I have fought to be alive and will not see important events in my daughter’s adulthood."

But tragically burglars struck at her home in Crawley Down earlier this month, taking all the jewellery meant for Eleanor.

Not only did they steal the jewellery, Kristy said, but they went through a memory box of her stillborn son George.

"I am desperate for the men to be caught.

"This is more than just a few items and anyone who has suffered the loss of a child will understand the pain."

Kristy, who has pulmonary fibrosis, is desperate for the return of the items and her Facebook appeal has been seen by thousands.

"Someone suggested I did a GoFundMe page to create a new piece of jewellery for her.

"However, I don’t feel comfortable with that but thought something good should come of the situation.

"For those that know Eleanor, she loves books and learning. Therefore, I am inviting people to make a donation for the benefit of her school, Turners Hill CE Primary School to be used for the benefit of their library and/or computer/IT resources for the children."

Click here to visit the fundraising page.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are investigating a report of a burglary at a house in Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down, on Monday, March 4 between 5pm and 7.30pm.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1064 of 04/03."