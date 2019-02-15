Dog lunged and bit Horsham woman in savage attack

A dangerous dog is to be put down after mauling a Horsham woman so badly that needed surgery.

Lorraine Hart was left in agony after dog Leo flew at her and tore into her arm, a court heard today.

The victim had to be taken to hospital

Owner Neil Barrie, 53, of Rushams Road, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control that caused injury and was sentenced this afternoon.

The large dog weighs more than 40kg and had tried to attack Ms Hart before, the court heard.

Prosecutor Daniel Frier told Lewes Crown Court: “Mr Barrie was on his driveway and he said to her that she could go round the back way but he just needed to sort the dogs out.

“The defendant opened the gate at the top of the driveway and the dog came straight out toward Ms Hart and it bit her at the top of her arm.

“When she put her hand up to where the dog had bit her she saw that it had bits of flesh, fat and blood on it.”

Ms Hart was taken to hospital, where surgeons had to operate on her for two hours.

The court heard this was not the first time Leo – a crossbreed between a Poodle and a German Shepherd – had acted aggressively towards her.

Nine months before Barrie dragged the dog back after it lunged at Ms Hart.

She was told not to look the dog in the eye.

The prosecutor added that on yet another occasion the dog had attacked a woman in a park, leaving her with a puncture wound to her arm.

Defence barrister William England called for the dog to be spared and put under restrictions.

He said Mr Barrie was a law-abiding member of society.

Sentencing him, Recorder Louis Weston said: “Leo bit her with such force that it caused her a deep and very painful injury to her arm.

“She had to go to hospital. She remains upset and discombobulated by that attack.”

“I can’t be satisfied that the dog is not a danger.

“I know that the death of the dog for you is going to be very sad but I simply do not have a choice.”

Barrie was made the subject of a community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to Ms Hart and pay prosecution costs.