Crawley ‘suspicious’ man arrested after tip-off by member of the public

A man was arrested by police after a quick-thinking member of the public reported suspicious behaviour in Crawley.

Officers received a report regarding a man acting suspiciously around cars in Malthouse Road, Crawley, on Sunday evening (March 3).

Police arrested a man

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and following an area search arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle. The man was released on bail until March 31.”

