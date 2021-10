Multiple police cars responded to reports of a man with a weapon by Cheals Roundabout in Horsham Road, Crawley, at 7.40pm.

Two people were found with injuries 'consistent with being stabbed' and were later take to hospital for treatment.

Original story here: Arrest made following Crawley double stabbingHere are eight pictures from the scene today.

1. Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2. Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4. Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales