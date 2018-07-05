Convicted former teachers were ‘predatory’ and abused trust, charity says

Two former Christ’s Hospital school teachers who have been convicted of historic sex offences were ‘predatory’, the NSPCC has said.

Andrew Husband, 68, and Gary Dobbie, 66, who both used to work at the school, were today found guilty following a trial at Hove Crown Court, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced.

Gary Dobbie, a former teacher at Christ's Hospital School. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Speaking after the verdict, an NSPCC spokesman said: ““Children should feel safe and protected at school.

“Dobbie and Husband’s predatory and calculated actions represent a shocking abuse of their position of trust.

“It’s vital that victims are listened to and taken seriously as the impact of these crimes will have long lasting consequences, not only during childhood but also into their adult lives.

“These verdicts add to a number of convictions following reports of child abuse at Christ’s Hospital School. We hope all those affected are receiving the support they need to recover from their horrific ordeals.

“This case shows once again that survivors of abuse can come forward and achieve justice no matter how long ago the offences took place and no matter who their abusers are.”