Car crashes into house wall in Lindfield
Mid Sussex Police said they received reports of a car ‘flying off the road and into a house’ in Lindfield on Sunday (August 29).
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said police and the fire service were called to the property in Ardingly Road at 7pm after the incident.
Inspector Taylor said the vehicle ‘had caused damage to the property’, adding that the driver was ‘arrested at the scene for failing a roadside breath test’.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Haywards Heath Fire Station were mobilised to a road traffic collision in Ardingly Road, Lindfield at 7pm on Sunday (29 August).
“On arrival, one car had driven into the wall of a domestic property.”
“Crews assessed the scene for any fire safety issues but no action was taken,” said the spokesperson.