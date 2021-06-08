Burglars target villages around Horsham
Burglars have been targeting properties in villages around Horsham.
Police say that in one incident, jewellery was stolen from a house in Marches Road, Warnham, some time between May 25 and 27.
In another incident, damage was caused to the front door of a house in Church Road, Broadbridge Heath, as burglars tried to break in.
Police say the attempted burglary happened between May 29 and June 5.
A house in Clovers End, Horsham, was also targeted and a garage door at the property was damaged.
Anyone with any information about the break-ins is asked to contact police by calling 101.