Burglars target villages around Horsham

Police say that in one incident, jewellery was stolen from a house in Marches Road, Warnham, some time between May 25 and 27.

In another incident, damage was caused to the front door of a house in Church Road, Broadbridge Heath, as burglars tried to break in.

Police say the attempted burglary happened between May 29 and June 5.

A house in Clovers End, Horsham, was also targeted and a garage door at the property was damaged.