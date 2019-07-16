Burglars flee with valuable haul in Storrington break-in

Burglars fled with ‘high value items’ when they broke into a house in Storrington.

Police say that the burglary was reported at a property in Willow Close last week.

The thieves damaged a rear door during the break-in. A police spokesman said that ‘high value items’ were stolen.

Police say that, in a separate incident in Horsham, intruders stole paint and caused damage to the garden of a property in Littlehaven Lane.

Officers say that the paint was stolen from an unlocked shed some time between July 11 and 14.