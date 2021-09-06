Attempted robbery of man, 78, in Crawley

The 78-year-old victim was walking his dog in Goffs Park around 5.45am on Monday (September 6) when he was approached by a group of five people who demanded money.

The victim told them he didn't have any cash and tried to leave, but they obstructed him.

The group only dispersed when the victim said he was phoning the police. The victim was unharmed but very shaken by the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Crawley

The suspects are described as black males, aged between 16 and 18.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 190 of 06/09.