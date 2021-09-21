Police reported a 45-year-old man was arrested at an address in Eckington, Worcestershire, today (September 21) by Sussex Police officers in a joint operation with Gloucestershire Constabulary, West Mercia Police, and Thames Valley Police.

They said the man is in custody for an interview regarding the burglary by Sussex officers in Gloucestershire.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Eight warrants were executed by Sussex officers at addresses in Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, and Oxfordshire.

The collection, valued at more than £1 million, was stolen from Arundel Castle in May. Photo from Sussex Police

“Specialist search officers from Sussex Police and detection equipment have been deployed as part of the operation which continues.

“No warrants were executed or arrests made in Sussex.

“Six other men who were also arrested are being interviewed by Gloucestershire and West Mercia officers in relation to alleged burglary, assault and drugs offences, all unrelated to the burglary.”

The burglary of a collection of valuable items from Arundel Castle happened on Friday, May 21, police said.

Two metal ladders were used to gain access to the dining room in Arundel Caste via a window. Photo from Sussex Police

Police reported that the collection, valued at more than £1 million, comprised of Mary Queen of Scots Rosary Beads, Seven gold / silver-gilt coronation cups (George II, George III, George IV, William IV, George V, George VI and Elizabeth II), Gold Earl Marshal’s baton, Gold and enamel baton, and other miscellaneous items including 10 silver-gilt Apostle Spoons, a silver-gilt casket with hunting and fishing scenes, and a silver-gilt mug.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack of Sussex Police said: “Our investigation into the Arundel Castle burglary remains live and this action marks a significant step in our enquiries.

“I would encourage anyone with further information about this burglary to contact us, and also remind people that the insurers have offered a substantial reward should any of the property be recovered intact.

“You can also contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Deuce.

“We are very grateful for the co-operation of West Mercia, Gloucestershire, and Thames Valley Police whose assistance demonstrates how together we will take action to seek to disrupt criminality of all kinds.”

Police said that they had discovered two metal ladders that had been used in the burglary. A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “One six foot long and one 12 foot long, but both capable of being extended to twice their lengths, were found at the Castle and had been used by the thieves to gain access to the dining room area where a window was forced to gain entry.

“The ladders had clearly been well used over some years. The long ladder has some distinctive black and yellow paint splashings and each has some worn labelling.