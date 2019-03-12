Arrest in crackdown on vehicle crime in Horsham

A person ‘wanted’ in connection with breaking into vehicles in Horsham has been arrested, police have said.

Horsham Police said officers were patrolling the town yesterday hunting for suspects breaking into cars.

The force confirmed whilst out they located a person wanted in connection with multiple accounts of breaking into vehicles. They have since been arrested.

Last month Sussex Police issued a new warning over attempted car break-ins across the town after receiving reports of a man trying car doors.

The warning echoed multiple reports by residents on social media about people trying doors and breaking into cars across Horsham.