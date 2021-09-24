Appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Crawley
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of men attempted to gain entry to a property in Crawley.
Officers were called to Dalewood Gardens at about 6.40pm on Tuesday (September 21), police said.
They added that the suspects left the area after the police were called.
A police spokesperson said: “One suspect, an 18-year-old man from Crawley, was later arrested in Barnfield Road on suspicion of being carried on a motor vehicle which was taken without the owner’s consent, possession of an offensive weapon and aggravated burglary.
“He was released on police bail until October 19 while the investigation continues.”
Police have urged witnesses or anyone with information to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1143 of 21/09.