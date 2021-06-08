Appeal for information after report of ‘lewd act’ by white van driver

Inspector Darren Taylor, who appealed for information, said the incident happened at 5pm on Streat Lane.

He said: “Horse rider stopped to let a small white van with a beacon on top, go past.

“The driver of said vehicle stopped next to them and was witnessed doing a lewd act.”

Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened at 5pm on Streat Lane, Hassocks

Inspector Taylor said the driver was a white male in his 30s with a brown beard.