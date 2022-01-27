Alan Carr’s husband jailed after drunkenly crashing into police car near Horsham
Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton has been jailed after drunkenly reversing into a police car near Horsham.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 10:21 am
He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison when he appeared at Brighton Crown Court yesterday.
He was also banned from driving for three years.
The court had earlier heard how Drayton, 50, had been pulled over by police when they spotted him weaving over the road near the home he shared with Alan Carr in Broadbridge Heath.
A judge told him it was a miracle no-one was killed.