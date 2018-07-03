Crews called to fire at Horsham energy company

Firefighters were called to extinguish a fire which broke out in the lower ground floor of an energy company in Horsham last night, the fire service confirmed.

The fire service was called at 7.47pm to Ceres Power in Foundry Lane, Horsham on Monday (July 2).

The fire service at the scene. Photo: Eddie Howland

The call came in as an automatic fire alarm, a spokesman said.

On arrival, the alarm was sounding and smoke was issuing from the basement, said the spokesman.

Two appliances from Horsham and two from Crawley were called.

Six breathing apparatus, two hose reels and one jet was used to extinguish the fire, which was located on the lower ground floor, the spokesman said.

The fire service at the scene. Photo: Eddie Howland

The fire, which was believed to be of accidental ignition, was confirmed out at 9.38pm and the scene was left with the occupier, confirmed the spokesman.

The fire service at the scene. Photo: Eddie Howland