NEG35 film photography society, based at Tilgate Huts, is running an exhibition at Horsham Museum.

The exhibition will close on Saturday August 11, with talks from the artists at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

You can also find out more details on how to join the NEG35 Society where you can learn more about film photography, enjoy days out shooting and explore the darkroom techniques yourself.

Free entry and refreshments provided.

For more information: www.horshammuseum.org.