Crawley ‘major fire’ latest: bus station reopens following town centre blaze

Passengers have been warned of delays as Crawley bus station partially reopens following a town centre blaze.

Bus firm Metrobus said a ‘major fire’ earlier today, in Haslett Avenue, had forced the closure of the bus station and The Broadway in both directions.

But now the northbound side of the bus station has reopened, the company said on Twitter.

A spokesman added: “All routes that serve Crawley town centre will now be arriving and departing from the northbound side of the bus station.

“Delays should be expected as the northern side of the bus station is much busier than usual.

“Staff remain on site to assist customers with boarding the correct bus.

Fire service

“Customers for route 20 can use the normal stops on Southgate Avenue for this service.”

The building fire, in Haslett Avenue was attended by four fire engines earlier this morning.

Read more on this incident: ‘Major fire’ in Crawley town centre

Read more: Manager speaks out over Horsham town centre store closure

Read more: Watch A23 drivers play cricket in eight hour crash gridlock

Read more: Man left ‘disgusted’ by obscene Horsham graffiti