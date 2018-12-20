Cranleigh Prep student wins place in national choir

A year five student from Cranleigh Prep has won a place in a national choir.

Cecilia Beddison has won a place in the National Children’s Choir for 2019.

The organisation advocates good quality singing across the UK and runs courses during the school holidays for young singers at a number of levels and for different age groups.

Cecilia will be coached by high level, professional, choral staff as they prepare for performances, recordings and special events.

Cecilia joins Anna and Josie Harding who are already members of this dynamic and exciting choir.

Alison Patterson, currently in Year Seven, has also been part of the choir since last year.