Community Foundation: Crowdfunding Crawley Town Move the Goalposts

Move the Goalposts is our sport and personal skills programme, for those experiencing (or at risk of experiencing) mental health difficulties.

The project incorporates one hour a week of football coaching and/or other sports and an hour of personal development and well-being, all based upon the needs of the participants. Previous sessions have included food and mood, budgeting and presentation skills, as well as general team building activities.

Crawley Town Community Foundation

An exciting Crowdfund initiative through Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council has allowed the Foundation to raise funds for the long-term viability and sustainability of Move the Goalposts, and ultimately to keep supporting and helping those most at risk of mental health.

A funding target of £9,453 has been set to enable the project to be delivered for a year, and we are appealing to members of the local community to pledge out of goodwill until we reach the target.

So far, we have raised £889 in just 3 weeks, with generous donations from members of Crawley Town Supporters Society and a pledge from West Sussex County Council. The deadline for the crowdfund is 31st August 2018.

Darren Ford, Community Development Manager, heads up the Move the Goalposts Crowdfunding pledge. He had this to say, “Mental health is now more public and therefore more commonplace in society, with most of us knowing someone who may be experiencing or be at risk of experiencing mental health issues.

“Sport is an ideal way of supporting people towards overcoming their personal battles and being able to meet others who are in similar situations to themselves. As with all community projects, funding is vital for sustainability, and that is no different for Move the Goalposts.

"Crowdfunding can help us to raise funds in a new way, and allows the local community to have buy in to an excellent and worthwhile project. Pledged funds will not be accessed until we have hit our funding target for the project. Without achieving the target, the funds will not be touched and remain with the donor”.

Move the Goalposts currently runs every Wednesday, from 2pm-4pm on the Biffa 3G Community Ball Court. Sessions are open to anyone aged 18+, and no official mental health diagnosis is required.

Sessions are free of charge to participants. To donate, go to https://www.spacehive.com/move-the-goalposts#/backers and pledge however much you can!

All of the participants and everyone at Crawley Town Community Foundation would like to thank you for your support.