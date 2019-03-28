Closure announced for major Horsham town centre road

A warning has been issued to road users as a major Horsham town centre road is set to close.

Part of Albion Way will be shut next month as works are carried out to create a ‘tower crane’ in the area.

West Sussex County Council said the mobile crane works, being carried out by Berkeley Homes, are set to last 24 hours and will begin on April 10.

The road will be closed to drivers between the junctions of the Bishopric and the Worthing Road but will remain open for emergency services and pedestrians.

Diversion routes will be in place during the works.

A sign has gone up along Albion Way warning road users of the closure.

It states: “Advanced warning. This road will be closed 10-11/04/2019 for crane operation.”