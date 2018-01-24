Charity which helps elderly and people in need seeks volunteers

A charity which helps the elderly and people in need in Mid Sussex is desperately calling for volunteers.

Neighbourly Care, set up by county councillor Anne Jones, offers support that a ‘good neighbour’ might offer – such as shopping, transport to a doctors or dentist appointment and minor household and DIY jobs.

Councillor Anne Jones with volunteers. Picture: Steve Robards

The charity is ideally looking for two people to answer the phone.

They would be liaising with social services, hospitals, and local government about people’s needs.

Mrs Jones said: “We desperately need volunteers to answer the phone. Kelly, who has been doing it is leaving as she has got a job.

“She has been volunteering with us for five years and has always gone above and beyond.

You make contact with people you wouldn’t ever have contact with and you can use skills you have to help them. Councillor Anne Jones

“We would like someone or people to come forward as soon as possible, ideally two people and they could share the phone.

“I used to answer the phone and it is really rewarding. You make contact with people you wouldn’t ever have contact with and you can use skills you have to help them.

“It is a mobile phone too so you can go out and visit friends still and be on the go.

“Training and support will be provided and hours will be discussed – it is very flexible.”

Councillor Richard Cherry, chairman of the charity, said Neighbourly Care has ‘ambitions to do more’ as the demand will ‘continue to increase’.

“Right now we are urgently looking for someone willing and able to coordinate the needs of the people we help with the availability of our volunteers who serve them,” he said.

“So, anyone willing to take charge of a mobile phone and an appointments diary, and is happy to work from home would be warmly welcomed into our volunteer team.

“The rewards of becoming a Neighbourly Care volunteer are probably best expressed by the words of appreciation from satisfied clients and their families: ‘This is an excellent and much needed service. I don’t know what I’d do without them as I live alone and my funds and physical abilities are limited. I really appreciate the help with my shopping’.”

If people are interested in volunteering they can call 07876 066 368, email neighbourlycare@outlook.com, or visit www.neighbourlycare.co.uk